Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Brandon Moreno Thinks Cody Garbrandt Knows He Doesn’t Deserve UFC Flyweight Title Shot

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Brandon Moreno
Brandon Moreno (Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa)

Brandon Moreno feels Cody Garbrandt doesn’t truly believe he deserves a shot at the UFC flyweight title.

Garbrandt will indeed challenge 125-pound title holder Deiveson Figueiredo on Nov. 21. The bout will serve as the UFC 255 headliner. While fight fans have been calling for Garbrandt to make the move down to 125 pounds, some have questioned the decision to give him a title shot after going 1-3 in his last four outings.

Moreno Thinks Garbrandt Is Downplaying Questions Surrounding Title Shot

Moreno, who isn’t pleased with getting leapfrogged by Garbrandt, said he believes “No Love” is in denial about whether or not he truly deserves a crack at the UFC flyweight title. Here’s what he said during his appearance on MMAJunkie’s Hablemos MMA podcast.

“I know that he needs to talk and do his thing in the media to show his confidence, but I know in his mind he knows he doesn’t deserve any of this,” Moreno said in Spanish on Monday’s episode of Hablemos MMA. “He was knocked out horribly, and it wasn’t any knockout or a TKO – it was an effective knockout. Like, the guy fell unconscious to the ground horribly, and the medics and his cornermen had to wake up that f*cker because he was dead. He was unconscious bad. And that was three times in a row – three times in a row. His brain can’t be too healthy.”

Garbrandt recently snapped a three-fight skid. He had been knocked out twice by T.J. Dillashaw and once by Pedro Munhoz. “No Love” rebounded in a big way with his highlight-reel knockout over Raphael Assuncao.

Moreno will be featured on the UFC 255 card as well. He’ll meet Alex Perez in a potential number one contender bout. Moreno has gone 3-0-1 in his last four bouts. He feels he was robbed of a win in that lone draw to Askar Askarov.

SourceMMAJunkie

