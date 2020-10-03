Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval Set for UFC 255

A major bout between Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval has been added to UFC 255 to complete the flyweight double-header set to take place at the event.

Originally slated to challenge reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo, Cody Garbrandt’s injury and subsequent removal from the UFC 255 pay per view has shuffled the flyweight deck and has provided big opportunities for other fighters in the division. Now challenging Figueiredo will be #4-ranked Alex Perez. Perez was originally scheduled to fight Brandon Moreno, so now Brandon Royval will step in and look to make it 3-0 in what is a potential title-eliminator fight.

Brandon Royval has been nothing short of aerial since his UFC debut, rising up to the #7 ranking in only two fights. With back-to-back impressive victories by submission over Tim Elliott and Kai Kara-Fance, Royval has been soaring on metal wings while terminating his grounded opponents. A victory over Brandon Moreno will assure him a top-5 ranking, possibly a title shot, and bragging rights as the only man to submit Moreno should the victory come by way of submission.

Brandon Moreno is currently ranked #2 at flyweight and is knocking at the door of a title shot. A win over Alex Perez would have likely ensured a shot for Moreno, but given Royval’s two showstopping UFC performances and the sparsity of the division, a victory at UFC 255 could still earn Moreno a title shot, dependent on Garbrandt’s timetable perhaps. In his most recent bout, Moreno defeated Jussier Formiga via unanimous decision.

UFC 255 will feature title fights in both the men’s and women’s flyweight divisions. Alex Perez will challenge Deiveson Figueiredo and Jennifer Maia will challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title. UFC 255 takes place November 21, 2020 and will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Which Brandon will reign supreme at UFC 255? Brandon Moreno or Brandon Royval?