BREAKING: Alexa Grasso vs. Claudia Gadelha Off UFC 246 Card

Alexa Grasso’s scale fail has caused the cancellation of her bout with Claudia Gadelha.

Grasso was scheduled to take on Gadelha tomorrow night (Jan. 18). The strawweight bout would’ve been featured on the main card of UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Plans have gone awry.

While Gadelha tipped the scales at 115.5 pounds, Grasso was over the strawweight limit by over five pounds. She clocked in at 121.5 pounds. The Nevada State Athletic Commission ruled that Grasso will not be able to compete against Gadelha.

NAC will not allow Alexa Grasso to fight. Claudia Gadelha fight off — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) January 17, 2020

Keep it locked on the MMA News homepage for news on which fight will be promoted to the main card as details become available.