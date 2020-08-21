BREAKING: Amanda Nunes Defends FW Belt Against Megan Anderson at UFC 256

Megan Anderson will look to put an end to “The Lionness” Amanda Nunes’ historic run when the two clash for the UFC featherweight championship at UFC 256.

As reported by ESPN, Amanda Nunes will be putting her featherweight strap on the line for the second time this year when she defends against Megan Anderson. No location for the bout has been announced as of yet.

Amanda Nunes’ most recent victory was in a one-sided beatdown over Felicia Spencer to earn Nunes her first successful featherweight championship defense and extend her winning streak to 11. Nunes has defeated the who’s who in WMMA, including every woman who has ever held championship gold in the bantamweight or featherweight divisions. Nunes will look to close out the year in typical fashion: with another name added to her incredible résumé.

Megan Anderson is a former champion in her own right, once holding the Invicta featherweight championship in 2017. After being crowned champion in Invicta, Megan Anderson made the transition over to the UFC where she has had mixed results, currently holding a 3-2 record in the promotion. Anderson has put together two impressive victories in a row, however, both finishes within the very first round. Most recently, Anderson thwarted Norma Dumont Viana via 1st-round KO in February.

There is no word yet on whether this bout will serve as the main event.

What are your thoughts on this matchup? Is Amanda Nunes in danger of having her winning streak snapped?