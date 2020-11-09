Tuesday, November 10, 2020

BREAKING: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson Pulled from UFC 256

By Clyde Aidoo
Amanda Nunes
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 256 is again without a main event after Amanda Nunes’s title defense against Megan Anderson has been canceled for undisclosed reasons.

Per an ESPN report, Amanda Nunes will not be defending her featherweight championship against Megan Anderson at UFC 256 after the champion was forced to withdraw from the bout. There are currently no details available for what prompted Nunes out of the contest.

This bout would have served as Nunes’s second defense of the featherweight championship and her second fight of the year. Nunes last defended the featherweight championship in a dominant victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. Megan Anderson earned a shot at Nunes by pulling together two consecutive victories, first over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos at UFC 243 followed by a knockout of Norma Dumont Viana in February.

The UFC 256 main event was originally planned to be Kamaru Usman defending his welterweight championship against Gilbert Burns, but that bout was postponed, at which point Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson became the new main event. There is another title fight on the card, however, with Petr Yan defending the bantamweight championship against Aljamain Sterling. If no other title fight is added, it would seem to be highly likely that this will be the new main event for the card.

With the removal of Nunes/Anderson, the current UFC 256 lineup consists of the following bouts:

UFC Bantamweight Championship Bout: Petr Yan© vs. Aljamain Sterling

Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

Marvin Vettori vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Li Jingliang vs. Dwight Grant

Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker

Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett

Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Jared Vanderaa vs. Sergey Spivak

Keep it locked on MMANews.com for further updates on UFC 256, including its fluid main event situation.

BREAKING: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson Pulled from UFC 256

