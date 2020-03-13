BREAKING: Bellator 241 Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

Bellator 241 is officially off after initially just being closed to the public.

Fightful broke the news that Bellator 241 has been postponed. Bellator president Scott Coker took to his Twitter account to make the confirmation.

The health and safety of everyone involved have, and will remain, our top priority as we move forward. After carefully monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, @BellatorMMA has chosen to postpone this evening’s Bellator 241 event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) March 13, 2020

We would like to apologize to our athletes and fans, as well as our broadcast partner DAZN, but we feel this is the best decision to be made at this time. — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) March 13, 2020

Bellator 241 was scheduled to take place tonight (March 13) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event was set to be a featherweight title bout between champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Pedro Carvalho. This also would’ve served as a quarterfinal bout in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

The co-main event would’ve seen another quarterfinal Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix bout. Daniel Weichel and Emmanuel Sanchez were set to collide in a rematch. The winner was guaranteed a shot at the winner of Freire vs. Carvalho.

Despite the fact that the weigh-ins took place yesterday and a decision was made to close the event to the public, it has been overruled by today’s announcement. There’s no word on Bellator’s plans going forward with the fights planned for this event.

We’ve seen other MMA promotions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including the UFC. Tomorrow’s UFC Brasilia card is set to take place in an empty arena. The weigh-ins for that event took place earlier today. UFC president Dana White announced last night that all UFC events will proceed but some will undergo changes.

