BREAKING: Bellator 241 To Be Empty Arena Show (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Officials have now revealed that credentialed media members will NOT be allowed to attend Bellator 241.

ORIGINAL:

Bellator 241 is still on but it’ll be closed to the public.

Earlier today (March 12), Connecticut Governor Ted Lamont signed an executive order that bans the public gathering of over 250 people. This was done over fears of the coronavirus. As a result, Bellator 241 will not have any fans in attendance.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter broke the news.

Per sources, Bellator 241 will be closed to the public tomorrow — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 12, 2020

The arena won’t be entirely empty. Cornermen, the Bellator broadcast team, event staff, and credentialed media members are expected to be allowed to enter the Mohegan Sun Arena tomorrow night.

Bellator 241 will be headlined by a featherweight title bout. Champion Patricio Freire will put his 145-pound gold on the line against Pedro Carvalho. This will also serve as a quarterfinal matchup in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Also taking place on the card will be another quarterfinal tournament bout. Daniel Weichel and Emmanuel Sanchez will collide in a rematch. Weichel defeated Sanchez in their first encounter.

The Bellator 241 weigh-ins took place earlier today. All the marquee fighters made weight but there were two bout cancellations. Leandro Higo’s bout with Dominic Mazzotta is off after Mazzotta failed to make weight. Mike Kimbel won’t be facing Kenny Rivera after Rivera failed to show up for the weigh-ins.

Bellator has yet to release a statement on the change to Bellator 241. Fans who bought tickets to the event will likely be allowed to get a refund at the point of purchase.