BREAKING: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw set for Flyweight UFC 233 Title Bout

And the plot thickens. After reports that the UFC’s flyweight division was on the verge of extinction, ESPN reports that not only will the flyweight division remain (for how long remains unclear), but T.J. Dillashaw will in fact move down to challenge Henry Cejudo for the flyweight championship at UFC 233.

TJ Dillashaw had his heart set on challenging Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight championship during Johnson’s record-breaking run as UFC champion, but after Henry Cejudo dethroned Johnson at UFC 227, the flyweight division and all plans glommed onto it were shaken up. Dillashaw’s plans, on the other hand, have stood pact as his interest to become a double champion by moving down to the flyweight division and defeating the 125 champion have remained firm.

Both Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw have lobbied for the bout to take place, with both parties expressing interest in fight taking place at either 125 or 135. Following the historic trade between Demetrious Johnson and Ben Askren that sent Johnson to ONE Championship, the future of the flyweight division came into question, with those questions seeming to be answered by the likes of Jose Torres, Justin Scoggins, Jarred Brooks and others who have publicly claimed that they were released specifically because the flyweight division will be closing. The report of a Cejudo/Dillashaw UFC 233 flyweight title clash does not necessarily contradict those rumblings, but it would mean that either Cejudo/Dillashaw will be the grand finale of the flyweight division or the division will be sticking around after all.

