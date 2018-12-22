BREAKING: Dana White Confirms Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou

Dana White has confirmed last week’s report of Cain Velasquez making his long-awaited return to competition at UFC on ESPN 1 when Velasquez headlines the card opposite Francis Ngannou. ESPN broke the news of White’s confirmation late Friday evening. UFC on ESPN 1 takes place February 17th from the Talking Stick Resort & Casino in Phoenix, Arizona.

The last time we saw Cain Velasquez in action was at the landmark UFC 200 event, where he turned in a dominant performance over Travis Brown, knocking him out in the very first round. Cain Velasquez is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion who some believe is the most talented heavyweight in the history of the UFC. And when the reigning champion of the division echoes that opinion, it gives you a glimpse into how dominant and impressive Velasquez has been when active.

Welcoming Cain Velasquez back will be none other than Francis Ngannou, who last competed last month at UFC Fight Night 141 where he got back on track from back-to-back losses by earning a TKO victory over the man who was arguably the hottest heavyweight in the division, Curtis Blaydes. Currently ranked #3 in the world, a victory over Ngannou will immediately catapult Velasquez right back into the rankings and directly into title contention, where he could potentially become a three-time world champion. Likewise, a victory over Cain Velasquez could be enough to earn the knockout artist a chance at redemption in a second potential crack at the heavyweight championship.

With this bout now confirmed by Dana White, the current UFC on ESPN 1 card now includes:

Main Event: Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou

Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling

James Vick vs. Paul Felder

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Cortney Casey

Bryan Barberena vs. Vicente Luque

Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury

Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie

Andrea Lee vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel

Aleksandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire

Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz

Luke Sanders vs. Renan Barão

Manny Bermudez vs. Benito Lopez

