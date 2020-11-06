Friday, November 6, 2020

BREAKING: Darren Till Out, Jack Hermansson vs. Kevin Holland Set for Dec. 5

By Clyde Aidoo

Jack Hermansson will now be facing Kevin Holland at UFC on ESPN+ 43 after injury has forced Darren Till out of the headliner.

As reported by ESPN Friday afternoon, Darren Till was forced to withdraw from his UFC on ESPN+43 main event bout against Jack Hermansson, so now Kevin Holland will step up and take the bout in his place. This will be Holland’s fifth bout in 2020, and he will be setting his sights on a rare 5-0 mark for his record this year.

Kevin Holland has been vocal about wanting to remain active and fight whomever and whenever, and his willingness and eagerness to scrap has paid dividends by earning him an opportunity at a top-ranked middleweight in Jack Hermansson. This will be Holland’s first event headliner, and the stakes will be big. A victory for Holland could potentially put him within one fight of a title shot. Of course, Jack Hermansson will have plenty to say about that, as he will look to pick up his fifth win in six fights at Holland’s expense.

Jack Hermansson most recently competed against Kelvin Gastelum, where the swede earned a submission victory via heel hook. As for Kevin Holland, he was victorious at last week’s UFC on ESPN+ 39 event after defeating newcomer Charlie Ontiveros to make it four straight.

With the new main event, the updated UFC on ESPN+ 39 card contains the following lineup:

Jack Hermansson vs. Kevin Holland

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill

Merab Dvalishvili vs. TBD

Bethe Correia vs. Wu Yanan

Gian Villante vs. Jake Collier

Talia Santos vs. Maryna Moroz

Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden

John Allan Arte vs. Roman Dolidze

Who do you predict will win the new UFC on ESPN+43 main event between Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland?

