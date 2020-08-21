Friday, August 21, 2020

BREAKING: Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson Targeted for Dec. 5

By Clyde Aidoo
Darren Till, MMA Junkie; Jack Hermansson, Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Another major middleweight showdown is set to take place in 2020 when former welterweight title challenger Darren Till collides with Jack Hermansson.

Originally reported by ESPN, Darren Till and Jack Hermansson are set to fight December 5 in a location to be determined. There is a slight logistical hurdle, however, as the fight will only take place pending medical clearance of Till’s left knee, which was injured in his recent bout against Robert Whittaker at UFC on ESPN 14. Till’s knee has reportedly been improving, so it is not expected to halt the finalization of this fight.

Darren Till came up short in a narrow decision lost to Whittaker, but he remains in the top 10 of the middleweight division at #6. Till earned this placement by defeating Kelvin Gastelum via split decision in what was another technical exhibit featuring the Englishman. Despite that victory, Till has quietly won only one in his last four fights. With a victory over Hermansson, however, Till will once again be right back in the thick of potential title challengers at 185.

Jack Hermansson, on the contrary, has won six of his last seven fights. Like Till, Hermansson’s most recent victory came over Kelvin Gastelum in a bout that took place only one month ago. Following the victory, Hermansson expressed an eagerness to get right back to business, and this quick pairing validates that request. Hermansson is already inside the top 5 at middleweight at #4, so a victory over Darren Till might be enough to make him next in line for a middleweight title shot.

This bout will serve as the headliner for the Dec. 5 card if finalized.

What is your early prediction for this contest? Does Darren Till or Jack Hermansson get the victory?

