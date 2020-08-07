BREAKING: Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt, Shevchenko vs. Maia Title Bouts Set For UFC 255

UFC 255 has two title fights on tap for Nov. 21.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Deiveson Figueiredo will put his flyweight championship on the line against former bantamweight ruler Cody Garbrandt. Also set for the card will be a women’s flyweight title clash between champion Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia.

Figueiredo captured the flyweight gold with his dominant submission victory over Joseph Benavidez in their rematch. Garbrandt had been detailing his plans to move down to 125 pounds after his fight with Raphael Assuncao. While “No Love” appeared to have second thoughts after knocking Assuncao out cold, he ultimately stuck to his guns.

Shevchenko was last seen in action back in February. She stopped Katlyn Chookagian via TKO to retain her 125-pound gold. Jennifer Maia submitted Joanne Calderwood in early August to earn her title opportunity.

