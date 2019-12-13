BREAKING: Francis Ngannou Faces Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Columbus

Well, that didn’t take long. Ask and you shall receive, Jairzinho Rozenstruik gets his wish and will face Francis Ngannou in the UFC Columbus headliner on March 28, as originally reported by ESPN.

After joining Francis Ngannou in the KO Overeem Club, Rozenstruik called out Francis Ngannou and continued to double-down whenever subsequent microphones were stuffed in his face following his UFC Washington victory. Rozenstruik has made it perfectly clear that he does not fear Francis Ngannou, and Ngannou responded by letting him and the rest of the world know that he was not impressed with Rozenstruik’s performance:

“Yes, I was impressed basically by his comeback, Ngannou told ESPN (transcript via MMA Mania). “He was literally losing the fight. I was impressed with how lucky the guy is.

“Yes, four seconds, but he was losing the fight,” he added. “Before that, I hadn’t seen no fight that I get impressed of. I think, to be honest and no disrespect, but I think I need to see more. But, whatever if they say so, it’s going to be what it be.”

Well, “they” have said so, and the fight will be going down this spring. Ngannou is on a red hot three-fight winning streak over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos. But Rozenstruik has been a one-man wrecking crew in his own right, going 4-0 in the UFC thus far, with each win coming by knockout. When the prop lines open up for this one, you might want to go ahead and bet the under. Chances are your money will be in safe, yet lethal hands.

What is your prediction for the main event of this Columbus, Ohio event?