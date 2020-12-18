BREAKING: Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar Agreed For Feb. 6

A primetime bantamweight bout is scheduled for February 6 when Cory Sandhagen takes on Frankie Edgar on February 6.

According to an ESPN report on Friday afternoon, Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar have agreed to fight on February 6 on a card that will be headlined by Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov. This bout will feature two of the best fighters the bantamweight division has to offer in a fight that could easily carry title-shot implications.

Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar were originally set to face in January of this year, but after Brian Ortega fell out of a fight against Chan Sung Jung, Edgar stepped in as the replacement. Cory Sandhagen was not happy about Edgar taking another fight before the two of them had an opportunity to meet, to which Edgar responded with an assurance that the two of them would meet down the road. Edgar’s words proved to be true with this agreement, and now we’ll hopefully get to see the fight take place without any hurdles.

Cory Sandhagen is currently ranked #2 in the bantamweight division, and Edgar is occupying the #5 position. In Sandhagen’s most recent contest, he defeated former #1 contender Marlon Moraes via a Performance of the Night-winning spinning wheel kick. Edgar was also victorious in his most recent bout, defeating Pedro Munhoz via split decision in August.

With the addition of this bout, the current lineup for this February 6 Fight Night card includes the following bouts:

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar

Beneil Dariush vs. Diego Ferreira

Macy Chaisson vs. Marion Reneau

Clay Guida vs. Michael Johnson

Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Wellington Turman

Julio Arce vs. Timur Valiev

Seungwoo Choi vs. Steven Peterson

Who do you think will get the W in this primetime bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar?