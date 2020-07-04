BREAKING: Gilbert Burns Off UFC 251 Card Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

Fight fans will not be seeing a UFC welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns on July 11.

Usman and Burns were scheduled to collide in the main event of UFC 251. This was set to be the first UFC title opportunity for Burns. As plans will be, plans will go awry.

Gilbert Burns Tests Positive For COVID-19, Off UFC 251 Card

MMAJunkie broke the news that Burns and his brother Herbert tested positive for COVID-19. Burns’ coach Greg Jones also tested positive. As a result, “Durinho” has been pulled from UFC 251. An announcement has not been made by the UFC as of this writing but the report notes that Usman vs. Burns is expected to be rescheduled at some point.

UFC 251 is now expected to have two title bouts instead of three. It’s likely that the rematch between featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway will headline. The other title bout will be Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo. Both men will be competing for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship.

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will play host to UFC 251. Burns and his corner did not board the charter flight leaving Las Vegas, and neither did Usman.

MMA News will keep you posted on the situation with Gilbert Burns and what comes next for the UFC welterweight title picture.