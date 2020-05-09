BREAKING: Jacare Souza Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Of UFC 249 Fight Against Uriah Hall

Jacare Souza has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been removed from his UFC 249 fight against Uriah Hall.

ESPN was first to report the news of the positive test as Hunter Campbell, EVP and Chief Business Officer of UFC revealed the news to Stephen A. Smith.

According to the report, “Souza arrived in Jacksonville on Wednesday and informed UFC officials that a family member had tested positive. Souza was asymptomatic, but was isolated and tested, and Friday the test came back positive.”

Jacare Souza had been open that he was scared of fighting during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, he needed to compete in order to provide for his family.

According to the report, Florida athletic officials say the event will still be able to go on, but Souza is off the card.

The Brazilian was looking to get back into the win column after suffering back-to-back losses. He was also moving back down to middleweight after a split decision loss to Jan Blachowicz last time out.

Uriah Hall, meanwhile, was looking to extend his winning streak and get a massive win over a top contender at 185-pounds.

Currently, no other fighters on this UFC 249 have tested positive for the coronavirus.