Tuesday, September 1, 2020

BREAKING: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns Set For UFC 256, Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 In The Works

By Cole Shelton
Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

*Update ESPN reports the Masvidal-Diaz rematch is most likely take place in January.

The UFC’s end of year pay-per-view will have three title fights on it.

According to TMZ Sports, welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman will defend his belt against Gilbert Burns on December 12 at UFC 256. The outlet also reports that the rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz is also close to being finalized for the card with the BMF title being on the line once again.

Currently, it is not known which of those fights would headline the card.

Kamaru Usman is coming off a decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 to defend his welterweight title. He was supposed to take on Burns on that card but the Brazilian tested positive for COVID-19. Usman is currently undefeated in the UFC.

Gilbert Burns, meanwhile, is undefeated since moving up to welterweight. He is coming off a dominant win over Tyron Woodley and before that knocked out Demian Maia.

Jorge Masvidal & Nate Diaz
Jorge Masvidal & Nate Diaz (Photo: Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports)

For the rematch, Masvidal and Diaz fought back at UFC 244 in November for the BMF title. It was arguably the biggest fight the promotion did in 2019 and ended in controversial fashion. Masvidal was winning the fight but the scrap was ended due to a cut above Diaz’s eye.

Since the event, Masvidal fought and lost for UFC gold while Diaz has not returned.

If this report is true, this is a massive main and co-main event for the UFC to close out the year.

Amanda Nunes will also defend her featherweight title against Megan Anderson on the card.

BREAKING: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns Set For UFC 256, Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 In The Works

