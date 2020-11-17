BREAKING: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns Targeted for Feb. 13

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns has a new targeted date in the first quarter of 2021, with the two former teammates set to clash on February 13.

Per Combate, Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns is in the works for UFC 258 on February 13. There is currently no word yet on if this will be the event’s headliner, though it seems likely based on projected title matches in the near future. The bout was originally targeted to headline UFC 256 next month, but this date was postponed, and we now have a resolution on when the fight will take place.

Kamaru Usman has been flawless in the UFC, with his only real struggle coming against Colby Covington at UFC 245 in one of the greatest fights in UFC history. Usman won that fight in a drawn-out war, stopping Covington in the final round, and outside of that fight, Usman has been dominant in each of his performances without suffering any major obstacles.

Kamaru Usman will have an opportunity to claim the UFC record for most win streaks in the welterweight division with a victory over Burns in what would be his third successful title defense. Usman already has wins over names like Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Rafael dos Anjos, Demian Maia, and many others and has been as consistent as it gets, so Gilbert Burns will have a tall task ahead of him come February.

Gilbert Burns has never looked better than he has since moving back up to the welterweight division last year. After the move, Burns has run through the competition, defeating Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson, TKOing Demian Maia, and then dominating former champ Tyron Woodley to earn the title shot at former teammate Kamaru Usman. Gilbert Burns will look to complete his meteoric rise to the top by becoming the first man to defeat Kamaru Usman in the UFC.

What is your prediction for this championship bout? Will Kamaru Usman retain or will Gilbert Burns become the new champion?