Tuesday, November 17, 2020

BREAKING: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns Targeted for Feb. 13

By Clyde Aidoo

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns has a new targeted date in the first quarter of 2021, with the two former teammates set to clash on February 13.

Per Combate, Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns is in the works for UFC 258 on February 13. There is currently no word yet on if this will be the event’s headliner, though it seems likely based on projected title matches in the near future. The bout was originally targeted to headline UFC 256 next month, but this date was postponed, and we now have a resolution on when the fight will take place.

Kamaru Usman has been flawless in the UFC, with his only real struggle coming against Colby Covington at UFC 245 in one of the greatest fights in UFC history. Usman won that fight in a drawn-out war, stopping Covington in the final round, and outside of that fight, Usman has been dominant in each of his performances without suffering any major obstacles.

Kamaru Usman will have an opportunity to claim the UFC record for most win streaks in the welterweight division with a victory over Burns in what would be his third successful title defense. Usman already has wins over names like Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Rafael dos Anjos, Demian Maia, and many others and has been as consistent as it gets, so Gilbert Burns will have a tall task ahead of him come February.

Gilbert Burns has never looked better than he has since moving back up to the welterweight division last year. After the move, Burns has run through the competition, defeating Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson, TKOing Demian Maia, and then dominating former champ Tyron Woodley to earn the title shot at former teammate Kamaru Usman. Gilbert Burns will look to complete his meteoric rise to the top by becoming the first man to defeat Kamaru Usman in the UFC.

What is your prediction for this championship bout? Will Kamaru Usman retain or will Gilbert Burns become the new champion?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

BREAKING: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns Targeted for Feb. 13

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns has a new targeted date in the first quarter of 2021, with the two former teammates set...
Read more
Boxing

Chael Sonnen Believes Mike Tyson Will Be On PEDs For Comeback Fight

Chael Sonne thinks Mike Tyson will be using PEDs for his comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr. On November...
Read more
UFC

Cynthia Calvillo Confident Win Over Katlyn Chookagian Earns Her A Title Shot

Cynthia Calvillo believes she could earn a title shot with a win at UFC 255. On the main card...
Read more
UFC

Demetrious Johnson Believes Jon Jones Is The MMA GOAT

Demetrious Johnson believes Jon Jones is the MMA GOAT. For years, one of the biggest questions in all of...
Read more
UFC

UFC Releases Jussier Formiga

The UFC has released flyweight Jussier Formiga. The 35-year-old Brazilian had been with the company since 2012 and went 9-7 across 16...
Read more
UFC

Weili Zhang Expecting To Face Rose Namajunas In Early 2021

Back in September, Dana White said he was working on Weili Zhang defending against Rose Namajunas as the next strawweight championship fight....
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Responds to Daniel Cormier: I Was Proven Innocent

There’s nothing to get Jon Jones in front of a computer and logged into social media like a past rival discrediting his...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Reiterates Why Jon Jones Can Never Be The GOAT

As you might have guessed, Daniel Cormier still does not believe Jon Jones is the GOAT. The bad blood...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube