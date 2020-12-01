BREAKING: Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev Off Dec. 19 Card

Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev will not be fighting one another on December 19 after all.

Earlier in the week, reports came out the Chimaev tested positive for COVID-19. However, his team came out and said that was not true. But, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight is off for December 19.

According to Helwani’s report, the UFC is hoping to rebook the fight in early 2021. The exact card and whether it will be the main event is uncertain at this point.

Leon Edwards is currently on an eight-fight winning streak but has not fought since July of 2019 when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos. He also has beaten the likes of Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, and Gunnar Nelson.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is a perfect 3-0 in the UFC and has dominated all his opponents. He last fought back in September and scored a one-punch KO over Gerald Meerschaert and was set for his toughest test in Edwards.

Who will headline the Dec. 19 card is uncertain at this point. But, the promotion will have a ton of options in Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal, Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera, and Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font/