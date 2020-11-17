BREAKING: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar Official for Jan.16 Headliner

A major featherweight scrap is scheduled for January 16 when former champion Max Holloway takes on Calvin Kattar.

The UFC announced Tuesday that Max Holloway will be competing for the first time since his highly controversial loss to Alex Volkanovski at UFC 251. Many, if not most media members and fans alike felt that Max Holloway was the rightful winner in that bout, but the only opinions that matter ultimately gave the split decision to Volkanovski. This would make for the second consecutive loss for Holloway, both coming to reigning champion Volkanovski. Holloway will look to begin the new year on a more positive note by defeating Calvin Kattar and perhaps earning another title shot in the process.

Calvin Kattar is the #6-ranked featherweight in the world, so being pitted against Max Holloway will be a major opportunity for Kattar to inject himself into the world title picture as well, with Holloway currently being ranked #1. Kattar is currently enjoying a two-fight winning streak with wins over Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige. With all due respect to those names, Max Holloway will be an entirely different level of competition, as Kattar will be facing the challenge of a former world champion who has the most victories in the division’s history.

It has been confirmed that this bout will serve as the main event for the card. This will be the second main event of Calvin Kattar’s career after having just completed the first in his victory over Dan Ige in July. There is currently no venue announced for the event.

The current lineup for UFC Fight Night 186 includes:

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Brian Kelleher vs. Ricky Simon

Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa

What is your prediction for this featherweight scrap between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar?