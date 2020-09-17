Michael Chandler Signs With UFC, To Serve As Khabib/Gaethje Backup

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler has officially signed with the UFC.

Dana White announced on Thursday’s SportsCenter that Michael Chandler is the newest member of the UFC roster and also revealed the promotion’s big plans for him. As Khabib Nurmagomedov prepares to put his UFC lightweight championship on the line against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Chandler will serve as the designated replacement fighter for the bout.

Michael Chandler holds an MMA record of 21-5 and is a two-time lightweight champion in the promotion. Chandler has claimed to be the best lightweight in the world for some time now and even if Khabib/Gaethje goes off without a hitch, it appears that Chandler is not too far away from having a chance to prove that.

Chandler is currently on a two-fight winning streak, most recently defeating former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson via first-round KO at Bellator 243.

What do you think of this major signing? And do you believe Michael Chandler should be the replacement fighter for Khabib/Gaethje at UFC 254?