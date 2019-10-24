BREAKING: Nate Diaz Announces He Is Out Of UFC 244

UFC 244 has taken a massive hit as Nate Diaz has announced he is out of his main event spot against Jorge Masvidal. The two were fighting for the ‘Baddest Motherf****r Title (BMF)’ but that will not happen after all.
Diaz took to Twitter to announce that he is out of the fight.
“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is F*****G with me Fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name as tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*****s who keep quiet until after the fight just so they can get paid. f****n cheaters.
“I don’t give a f**k about some money over my dignity and my legacy. I’m not playing along with this bulls**t. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you. Sincerely, The releast baddest mother f****r in the game,” Diaz tweeted.
Nate Diaz is coming off of a decision win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in his return to the Octagon. Before that, he had the two fights with Conor McGregor in 2016 where he went 1-1 in.
Who the UFC will replace Nate Diaz with, or if the fight will be scrapped is unknown.