BREAKING: Nate Diaz Announces He Is Out Of UFC 244

UFC 244 has taken a massive hit as Nate Diaz has announced he is out of his main event spot against Jorge Masvidal. The two were fighting for the ‘Baddest Motherf****r Title (BMF)’ but that will not happen after all.

Diaz took to Twitter to announce that he is out of the fight.

Your all on steroids not me pic.twitter.com/ykrZmRIoPS — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2019

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is F*****G with me Fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name as tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*****s who keep quiet until after the fight just so they can get paid. f****n cheaters.

“I don’t give a f**k about some money over my dignity and my legacy. I’m not playing along with this bulls**t. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you. Sincerely, The releast baddest mother f****r in the game,” Diaz tweeted.

Nate Diaz is coming off of a decision win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in his return to the Octagon. Before that, he had the two fights with Conor McGregor in 2016 where he went 1-1 in.

Who the UFC will replace Nate Diaz with, or if the fight will be scrapped is unknown.