Breaking: Rory MacDonald Signs With PFL

Rory MacDonald has left Bellator and signed with the Professional Fighters League.

Following his title fight loss to Douglas Lima, MacDonald was a free agent and early signs indicated he would return to the Viacom-owned promotion. Yet, that is not the case as he has signed with the PFL, according to Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

Former UFC title challenger and former Bellator champion @rory_macdonald has signed a multi-fight deal with @ProFightLeague, MacDonald and PFL officials tell @arielhelwani.



He will compete for the promotion’s welterweight title and $1 million grand prize during the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/Y1GD2ikrr0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2019

“I’m excited to join the PFL where every year the world championship and $1 million belt is there for the best fighter, without any games or politics,” MacDonald told ESPN. “I believe in the PFL sport-season format and fighters-first organization.”

PFL also confirmed the signing in a Twitter post shortly after the report by Helwani.

MacDonald is currently 21-6-1 and went 3-2-1 in Bellator defending his welterweight title one time and also fighting for the middleweight title. In the UFC, he fought for the 170-pound strap once where he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 189 in one of the best fights of all-time.

The Canadian has struggled with his faith and fighting as of late as after his draw to Jon Fitch he didn’t know if he would fight again. Yet, he overcame that for two more fights in Bellator and will now fight in PFL in 2020.

When Rory MacDonald will make his PFL debut is to be seen.