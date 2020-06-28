Brendan Allen Likely Out The Rest Of 2020 After Suffering Fractures At UFC on ESPN 12

Brendan Allen will likely sit out the remainder of 2020 after suffering injuries at UFC on ESPN 12.

On the UFC on ESPN 12 card this past Saturday night (June 27), Allen took on Kyle Daukaus. Both men put on a show and had their moments in the fight. Daukaus was looking for the comeback win in the final frame but he couldn’t make magic happen inside the UFC APEX. Allen was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Brendan Allen Suffers Three Fractures In Nose & Orbital

Allen’s manager, Brian Butler, revealed on his Twitter account that his fighter didn’t walk out of UFC on ESPN 12 unscathed. He said that Allen suffered three fractures that could put him out of action for the rest of 2020.

UPDATE: @BrendanAllenMMA suffered 3 fractures in his nose and orbital floor in last nights fight. Likely out the remainder of the year but considering return at 205lbs. pic.twitter.com/ZliF22QY7e — Brian Butler-Au (@BrianButler_Au) June 28, 2020

Even with a possible lengthy layoff, Allen is in a good spot. He is riding a seven-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Jan. 2018. “All In” is now 3-0 under the UFC banner.

Speaking to UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik after his win over Daukaus, Allen expressed interest in doing battle with Ian Heinisch next.

“Ian Heinisch for sure. He can’t run from me forever. Like I said, it wasn’t my best performance tonight. I can’t do nothing about it now. I’m gonna get better, it is what it is. He’s a tough kid, very tough kid. His resume speaks for itself.”

Allen was initially set to meet Heinisch at UFC on ESPN 12. That plan changed when Heinisch was pulled due to an injury. It’s easy to see why Allen wanted that bout as Heinisch is sitting at the number 13 spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings.