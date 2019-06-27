Brendan Loughnane Mulling New Offers After UFC Snub

Brendan Loughnane is not sitting around feeling sorry for himself after not being awarded a contract on the season premiere of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series last week. He is already moving forward with his life and his MMA career, and the next question for Loughnane to ponder is where his home will be now that it clearly will not be the UFC. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Loughnane revealed he has plenty of options to choose from:

“My stock’s through the roof. I’ve got plenty of offers on the table, and it’s about time to make some money now,” Loughnane said. “I’m 29, I’m not getting any younger, so I am out for the highest bidder, whoever that may be.

“Since this fight, I’ve spoken to PFL, ONE Championship, Bellator, and KSW,” he revealed. “I already had those guys on the table before the fight. Nothing’s changed. And they all reached out to me straight after the fight.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Dana White predicted that because of the viewership of the Contender Series and the rave reviews he received, Loughnane’s stock should go through the roof, and White encouraged other promoters to “knock themselves out” and “go for it” in reference to snatching up Loughnane as a free agent Apparently, Dana White did not have to tell these promoters twice, because before he even opened his mouth they had already begun to open their wallets for Loughnane. And whoever opens the most, will be the choice for the Brit:

“Like I say, get the money out, and the highest bidder, I will go there,” Loughnane said. “I don’t care about fighting in Asia, fighting in Poland, the States, wherever. I will go wherever now. I’m a seasoned veteran and wherever the money is, I will go.”

