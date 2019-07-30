Brendan Loughnane Says He Still Likes Dana White Despite Contract Snub

Brendan Loughnane put on an amazing performance on the Contender Series but did not get a UFC contract. Not getting the contract made him a highly sought after free agent where he ended up signing with PFL.

Although he did not get a UFC contract as he wanted, Loughnane is happy to be with PFL to earn life-changing money.

“In terms of a chip on my shoulder, I don’t give a f*ck what happened there. I’m just about making money for my family, fighting in the most iconic arenas on the globe and continuing on my journey,” he said to MMA Fighting. “Let’s be honest, how long would it take me to earn that kind of money with the UFC? Five years if you’re lucky? I can earn it in six months here. Even if I don’t win [the tournament] I could come out with about $400,000. It’s not the all about money, but at the end of the day I have mouths to feed and it’s time for me to get my worth from the sport. Especially for fighting high-level competition you want to be compensated correctly. PFL are just a great outfit at the minute for me.”

The Contender Series got him this shot with the PFL so even though he wasn’t signed, he has no hard feelings towards Dana White. Instead, he says he plans on talking to him later on when he is a millionaire.

“It got me millions of fans and it’s got me more money than I can imagine from another promotion, so in a way he’s done me a favor. I’m not bitter towards them for their decision,” he said.

“I’ve got every single door open still, I’m not a bridge burner. At the end of the day, Dana White didn’t choose me that night, so there’s no hard feelings. You know, I swear I’ve always liked him. Even though he did what he did, I still like him. I don’t know why, it’s just whenever I watch him talk or whatever I don’t bear any grudges for him…I don’t know…I think he’s just a funny guy. What ever it is [that’s cost me the shot] it is. I know it’s something, so hopefully when I’m an old man I’ll bump into him walking through the MGM and he can tell me! Whatever it is, it is. By then I’ll be a millionaire so I won’t give a f*ck!”