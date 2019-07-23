Brendan Loughnane Signs With PFL

After Brendan Loughnane fought and won on the Contender Series many thought he was a shoo-in for the contract. Yet, that was not the case as Dana White was not happy with him going for a takedown in the final 10 seconds and did not give him a contract.

Since then, it has been reported that numerous promotions were interested in the Englishman, and according to Ariel Helwani it is PFL who has signed him, where the promotion later confirmed the announcement.

Welcome to the PFL family, Brendan Loughnane! 👊 pic.twitter.com/VwJHFchcPG — #PFLmma (@ProFightLeague) July 23, 2019

Loughnane is expected to compete on Season 3, but according to the report, he is expected to fight a non-tournament fight in October with the opponent TBD.

The Englishman is coming off of the decision win over Bill Algeo on the Contender Series. Before that, he fought in a variety of promotions like ACB, FCC, and BAMMA among others. He is currently 17-3 as a pro with 12 of those wins coming by stoppage.