Brendan Schaub Bashes UFC Newark: ‘These Fights Are So Bad’

Brendan Schaub is not a fan of the UFC Newark card.

The event takes place this Saturday night (Aug. 3). It’ll be held inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Headlining the card will be a welterweight clash between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler. The main card airs live on ESPN.

Brendan Schaub Rips UFC Newark Card

During an episode of Showtime’s Below The Belt podcast, Schaub mistakenly thought UFC Newark was a pay-per-view. Nevertheless, he bashed the star power on the card.

“This weekend’s fights, I couldn’t tell you who’s on them. I don’t know. I know the main event, other than that I don’t know who the f*ck is on it. I know four people on the main card of this UFC.”

Schaub continued, saying that at least fight fans have UFC 241 to look forward to.

“Dude these cards are … this is what you get man. But then that Aug. 17 [card] in Anaheim, ‘DC’ [vs. Miocic 2], stacked.”

With that said, Schaub questions how many fight fans are actually interested in watching UFC Newark.

“This weekend I’m in Nashville. I think my Saturday show’s sold out. That’s how sh*tty this card is. So it’s like who’s watching it? I don’t know man. But these fights are so bad.”

Hopefully you’re interested enough in joining us for live coverage of UFC Newark. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to check back on the MMA News homepage tomorrow morning (Aug. 2) at 9 a.m. ET for the early morning weigh-ins.