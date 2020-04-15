Brendan Schaub Believes UFC Will Be Able To Pull Off May Event

Brendan Schaub is convinced that the UFC will pull off an event in May.

The UFC hit a snag with their initial plans to put on a show on April 18. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the promotion did everything in its power to hold UFC 249 inside the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California. It wasn’t meant to be as the UFC was facing pressure from Disney, ESPN, and the state of California. UFC 249 along with future events were postponed.

Schaub Thinks UFC Pulls Off Planned May Event

It didn’t take long for the UFC to mark its timeframe for a return. It was revealed that the promotion is planning to hold an event on May 9. Before this news broke, Schaub took to his Below The Belt podcast to predict the UFC will be able to run events next month (via BJPenn.com).

"Disney has so much more power than the UFC and Dana White."⠀

“We’re going to get fights in May, I guarantee it,” Schaub said. “Once you see some states are going to be at zero, a lot of countries are going to be at zero deaths. You’re going to get the fights. But it just shows you, when you play ball with the big boys, Dana has to answer to somebody.”

The targeted matchups for the May 9 event would make this one of the most stacked cards in UFC history. There are many questions that loom, however. One of them being, will ESPN give the UFC the green light this go-around? Another is, can the promotion get clearance from the Nevada State Athletic Commission to host cards in the UFC APEX?

