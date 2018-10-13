Brendan Schaub Claims He’s Hearing Khabib Will Get Lengthy Suspension

Brendan Schaub claims Khabib Nurmagomedov could be out of action for a while.

Nurmagomedov is facing a potential punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. “The Eagle” successfully retained his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title by submitting Conor McGregor in the fourth round of the UFC 229 main event. After the bout, Nurmagomedov went into the crowd and charged at Dillon Danis. This started a brawl involving Nurmagomedov’s teammates and McGregor.

Brendan Schaub Spills The Beans?

Schaub recently revealed on his “Below The Belt” show that he’s heard Nurmagomedov may be hit with a lengthy suspension (via BJPenn.com):

“Khabib’s going to be suspended. I’m hearing a year to 18 months. We’ll see. Maybe [UFC President Dana White] can work his magic with the Nevada State Commission.”

If what Schaub has heard is correct, then the UFC would likely strip Nurmagomedov of the lightweight title. At worst, they would create an interim 155-pound championship. UFC president Dana White is hoping that Nurmagomedov receives a $250,000 fine and a four-to-six-month suspension at worst. If White gets his way, the “The Eagle” will keep his lightweight title.

At the moment, Nurmagomedov isn’t too pleased with the UFC. He recently threatened to leave the promotion if his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov is released due to his role in the post-UFC 229 brawl. Tukhugov reportedly bragged about hitting McGregor inside the Octagon. White made it clear that he will release any UFC fighter who laid their hands on McGregor after the fight.

What do you think will ultimately happen with Khabib Nurmagomedov?