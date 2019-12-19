Brendan Schaub On Colby Covington Backlash: It’s A Character, Grow Up

Brendan Schaub is taking aim at those who have hurled insults at Colby Covington following his UFC 245 loss.

Covington challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title this past Saturday night (Dec. 14). The 170-pound title bout headlined UFC 245 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout lived up to expectations and Usman retained his gold via fifth-round TKO.

Brendan Schaub Slams Backlash On Colby Covington

The aftermath of UFC 245 has been dominated by headlines painting the picture that Covington got his comeuppance. “Chaos” had gone full tilt with his MAGA shtick and left-leaning news outlets have had a field day with his loss. During a recent edition of his Below The Belt podcast, Schaub said those critics are missing the point.

“I think a lot of times too because of Colby’s antics, and he did it to attract fans and he did it for this exact reason he wants you to hate him so you tune in to see him lose. But that being said, you realize he’s just playing a character. That’s like getting mad at Robert De Niro for playing The Irishman when you see him on the street. Like, ‘what the f*ck dude?!’ He’s like, ‘what? That’s a character.'”

Schaub went on to blast those who used the #MAGAJaw on social media to poke fun at Covington’s defeat.

“For Colby it’s a character, he just happens to be the most hated character and rides with Trump. Obviously there’s the issue with Trump being the president and the moves he makes. But if you ask Colby like, ‘hey man what do you think of the stuff going on with Trump right now with impeachment?’ Or you ask him on his immigration laws, he doesn’t know. It’s just a bit, man. It’s just a bit. So when you can take that out, which for a lot of people is hard to do, and look at Colby as an athlete as a fighter he’s f*cking good man. He is damn good. He’s very, very, very good and he showed it. To me the narrative isn’t that Colby lost, the Trump kid lost, the big-mouth kid got his jaw broke. And I hate the f*cking #MAGAJaw. Grow up. But the thing to me, the narrative of this is how good is Kamaru Usman? He is so god damn good.”

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub’s take, or did Colby Covington leave himself vulnerable to the backlash he’s received?