Brendan Schaub Fires Personal Dig at UFC President Dana White

Brendan Schaub has gone personal with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White.

It’s no secret that Schaub and White have had issues. Back in 2015, Schaub bashed the UFC’s Reebok deal and said he made $100,000 in sponsorships which the deal took away from UFC fighters. White fired back by dismissing Schaub’s claims (via Sports Keeda):

“Brendan Schaub is claiming he makes over $100,000 per fight with sponsorship. These are some of his sponsors: Big Rentals Construction Company, KeepItPlayful.com, the Reign Training Center, Box ‘N Burn Gym, Alchemist Management … this is true, this is no joke, NOHO Hangover. I’m sure this guy is making over $100,000 per fight. These guys get a little crazy every time something changes. Same thing happened when we did the video game.”

The two were back at it when Israel Adesanya laughed off a comment Schaub made about kickboxers such as Gokhan Saki struggling in the UFC. White interjected with the following:

“Such a f—kin tool!!!! What the f—k does this idiot know about the sport or the business??? @stylebender for you to be listening to one word from this MORON is a waste of your time. Guy went 6-5 in the UFC!!! The only thing he could teach you is how to get KO’d. Tune idiots like this OUT.”

Schaub fired back by calling White a “fat bald guy” who has never had a fight in his life. White didn’t stop there as he claimed that without Joe Rogan’s backing, Schaub would be doing nothing with his post-UFC career.

This lit a fire under Schaub, who took to Instagram to deliver a scathing response, implying that White had sex with his ex-friend and UFC Hall of Famer, Ronda Rousey:

Do you see any reconciliation between Brendan Schaub and Dana White in the near future?