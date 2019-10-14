Brendan Schaub Expects Cain Velasquez To Use Steroids In WWE

Now that Cain Velasquez is off to the WWE, Brendan Schaub wouldn’t be surprised if the former UFC champion begins taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Velasquez made his WWE debut on Oct. 4, confronting his former UFC foe Brock Lesnar. He then attended a press conference promoting WWE Crown Jewel. There, Velasquez told reporters that he has retired from MMA competition and that UFC president Dana White was supportive of his decision. Velasquez has been removed from the UFC rankings and the USADA drug-testing pool.

Brendan Schaub Thinks Cain Velasquez Will Use Steroids

During an edition of his Below The Belt podcast, Schaub gave his take on Velasquez transitioning to sports entertainment and said that steroid use still runs rampant in WWE.

“I hate to do this, but WWE fans, every single one of your favorite wrestlers is on steroids,” Schaub claimed. “If you’re gonna play ball, you gotta get dirty. And that’s just part of the game. Why wouldn’t you be? Who gives a f*ck? Why wouldn’t you be? There’s no difference between what they’re doing and what Hollywood’s doing. If you get a call to be Batman, you better juice the f*ck up and be Bruce Wayne. What are you doing? No one actually looks like Bruce Wayne.”

Schaub went on to say that he believes Velasquez will use PEDs to “play ball” in the WWE.

“If you’re doing WWE, juice the f*ck up,” Schaub said. “Look like a superhero. You’re on the road 300 days a year, especially with Cain and his injuries, good for him. We’ll see what’s up because he’s never been like jacked. If he gets f*cking Nacho Libre and just f*cking shred city, that’d be so dope. But also him getting out of the USADA testing pool, no sh*t dude. If you wanna be a swimmer, you gotta get wet. If you wanna be a WWE wrestler, you gotta put needles in your ass.”