Brendan Schaub Hopes Jeremy Stephens ‘Beats The F**k Out’ Of Yair Rodriguez

It is safe to say Brendan Schaub wants Jeremy Stephens to beat Yair Rodriguez in the rematch.

The first fight ended in just 15-seconds due to an accidental eye poke as Rodriguez poked Stephens in the eye. Some thought the poke wasn’t even bad and instead the American was looking for a way out. According to Brendan Schaub, that is far from the truth.

“This is what’s interesting to me about this,” Schaub said on his Below The Belt podcast (h/t BJPENN.com). “I could understand if it was like a new kid. Say some up-and-comer who you’re like, ‘man he didn’t seem like he wanted to be in there,’ or something like that. But Jeremy Stephens is a dog. You think he trained at high altitude for weeks and put his body through all that f*cking stress and the freaking hustle that he did to get in that shape, and you think he would just kinda look for a way out because of an eye poke? You’re out your goddamn mind.”

When the two do fight again at UFC Boston, Brendan Schaub is rooting for Jeremy Stephens after the way the Mexican fighter acted.

“It makes Yair look bad, the sh*t he was talking about Jeremy Stephens,” Schaub continued. “Yair, the way he acted towards Bisping. That kid man, I don’t know if it’s the group around him or what but you wanna talk about mismanaged career thus far. And this ain’t helping his cause at all. This does not make me wanna jump aboard the Yair Rodriguez train at all. I hope they do fight again and I hope Jeremy Stephens beats the f*ck out of him after that.”