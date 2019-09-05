Brendan Schaub Isn’t A Fan Of UFC Women’s Strawweight Division

Brendan Schaub has no interest in watching cards headlined by UFC strawweights.

Weili Zhang made history this past Saturday (Aug. 31). She became the first UFC champion from China when she stopped Jessica Andrade in 42 seconds. Zhang became the fifth UFC women’s strawweight title holder.

Brendan Schaub Blasts UFC Women’s Strawweight Division

During an edition of Showtime’s Below The Belt podcast, Schaub said he didn’t watch Zhang’s victory and took things even further by ripping the 115-pound division (via BJPenn.com).

“People are Tweeting me saying ‘Oh what’s up now Schaub, didn’t call Zhang over Jessica Andrade,’” he said. “I sure didn’t! Or in the [replies to the] post about my son [people were saying] ‘Oh where the f**k were you on Zhang vs. Andrade?’

“Dude, let me be super clear. Not only did I not watch it, I don’t give a f**k about women’s strawweight. I didn’t even watch it, and when someone told me [what happened] I said ‘That’s cool man.’”

The timing is interesting as Schaub interviewed UFC strawweight Tatiana Suarez for his Food Truck Diaries series back in April. In the past, Schaub has expressed his dismay for the UFC’s ESPN+ model, but he’s usually pro-fighter and anti-promotion at least when it comes to the UFC.