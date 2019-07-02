Brendan Schaub Says JDS ‘Looked A Little Hesitant’ Against Francis Ngannou

Brendan Schaub witnessed UFC Minneapolis and believes Francis Ngannou put fear in Junior dos Santos.

UFC Minneapolis was a chance for dos Santos to continue a resurgence. “Cigano” had won three bouts in a row and was vying to get himself back in title contention. The problem is, he ran into a brick wall in Ngannou. “The Predator” scored a first-round TKO victory.

Schaub Says JDS Was Hesitant Against Ngannou

Schaub took to his “Below The Belt” podcast to express his views of the Ngannou vs. dos Santos fight and why he felt “Cigano” went down the way he did:

“Told you guys first-round TKO. I didn’t think he was gonna knock him out, but I thought he’d wobble him and finish him with punches on the ground. You don’t realize how f*cking hard Francis hits. A lot of those they weren’t like flush. The only flush one, and it was weird how Junior dos Santos turned his back. It’s like, what the f*ck are you doing dude? And then boom behind the ear which, it’s a transition, that’s a legal blow, boom behind the ear and then JDS is like ‘what?’ And then [the followup punch]. That was the flush one, then he went face down.

“That was the first time dos Santos looked a little hesitant. That should show you how scary Francis is cause dos Santos was like scared to get hit. You could tell he was like, ‘oh f*ck dude.’”

With the win, Ngannou keeps a strong hold on his number two spot in the UFC heavyweight rankings. The good news for dos Santos is that his position didn’t drop. For more on the latest rankings report, click here.