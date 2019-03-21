Brendan Schaub Weighs In On Jorge Masvidal-Leon Edwards Brawl

Brendan Schaub has given his take on the backstage incident between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

Masvidal and Edwards competed in separate bouts on the UFC London card. Masvidal took on Darren Till in the main event, while Edwards nabbed the co-headlining spot against Gunnar Nelson. Both men emerged victorious with Masvidal knocking Till out cold and Edwards earning a split nod over Nelson. Things got ugly between the two backstage as Masvidal peppered Edwards with punches.

Brendan Schaub Sides With Jorge Masvidal

On the latest edition of Showtime’s “Below The Belt” show, Schaub made it clear that he feels Edwards’ trash talk was ill-timed:

“Here’s the thing, don’t get in the guy’s face and talk sh*t though. With Masvidal … again the UFC has posterized and highlighted and romanticized these fighters talking sh*t and it being a WWE kinda entertainment thing. But then you get guys like Nick, Nate Diaz. You get guys like f*cking Khabib, you get guys like Masvidal. That’s not what they signed up for. Where they come from if you’re gonna talk sh*t, it’s real life and they take it to heart and there’s gonna be consequences. Especially when a guy’s doing an interview. To have just had one of the biggest fights of his life, also it’s Masvidal. He’s an all-pro vet, show a little respect. He’s coming off this huge win, it’s in London he’s the underdog. He starches that guy, he’s doing an interview so you disrespect him, start talking sh*t. And now what’s even more embarrassing, you end up talking sh*t, now you get f*cking socked in the eye. You get a cut under your eye.”

UFC president Dana White recently said that Masvidal will not be punished by the promotion. In fact, White said he’s more upset with his security team for allowing Masvidal and Edwards to approach each other.

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub?