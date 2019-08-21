Brendan Schaub Says Fans Shifted From Conor McGregor To Nate Diaz

Brendan Schaub believes the tide has turned in fan approval when it comes to Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.

Diaz returned to action at UFC 241 with plenty of fanfare. The Stockton native was the star of the event and fans inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California erupted when he made his entrance. Diaz ended up nabbing a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis in his first bout since Aug. 2016.

Schaub Sees Changes In Fan View On Nate Diaz

Former UFC heavyweight Schaub took to his Below The Belt podcast to give his take on Diaz’s popularity. Schaub believes that the public opinion on Diaz and McGregor has changed drastically over the years.

“I think now because what Conor’s doing we’re all like, ‘alright man, we’re out.’ And then Nate Diaz somehow gone from heel to [face] and we’re like, we’re rooting for him. We want him to get paid, we want to see him fight big fights. Yeah you’re kinda like, ‘holy f*ck. Nate Diaz is the good dude here.’ Just because what Conor, all the shenanigans he’s done. And for me to go, ‘dude I can’t defend you’ is a truckload.”

McGregor has come under fire recently over an incident in an Irish pub back in April. Video surfaced of McGregor punching an elderly man at a bar table. It’s said that McGregor offered patrons a shot of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey. When the man refused, McGregor struck him in the head. Rumors have been swirling that the elderly man made disparaging remarks about McGregor’s whiskey, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Do you believe fight fans view Nate Diaz as a good guy and Conor McGregor as the villain?