Brendan Schaub Says He Has ‘No Desire’ To Watch Potential Jon Jones vs. Jan Blachowicz Fight

Brendan Schaub is not a fan of a potential fight between Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz.

After Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson in the main event of UFC Rio Rancho many assumed that cemented the Pole as the next contender. But, for Schaub, he doesn’t like the fight one bit.

“I have no desire to see Jan Blachowicz vs. Jon Jones,” Schaub said on his Below The Belt podcast (via BJPENN.com). “I have nothing, I have nothing. That does absolutely nothing for me. Nothing.”

Schaub believes not many people paid attention to Blachowicz-Anderson anyways so if that is the fight, casual fans won’t know who the Pole is. So, the former UFC heavyweight, he hopes “Bones” finally moves up to heavyweight.

“I bet you the viewership on that fight night A, was not good,” Schaub continued. “B, I guess virally because Jon was there it might have been alright but there’s not much going on there, man. Jon, give us what we want. Go to heavyweight dude.”

In the end, although Brendan Schaub is not a fan of Jon Jones vs. Jan Blachowicz, he expects the fight to be made this summer and Bones will defend his belt once again.

“I would almost rather see Jan vs. Reyes to see [who gets the next title shot]. Jon doesn’t want that,” he. said. “I guarantee you it’s Jan vs. Jon next in the summer. Jon will beat him up and then who knows. It’s just not fun, is it? It’s just not exciting. Not exciting at all.”