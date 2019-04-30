Brendan Schaub Showtime Stand-Up Comedy Special Trailer Debuts

Former UFC fighter and current podcast host Brendan Schaub has his first stand-up comedy special coming to Showtime soon and the first trailer just debuted.

Former UFC heavyweight and ‘Ultimate Fighter’ finalist Brendan Schaub has enjoyed a busy career outside the cage ever since he retired from the sport.

Now Schaub has his first ever stand-up comedy special headed to Showtime called ‘You’d Be Surprised’ and the trailer for the hour-long episode just debuted.

Needless to say the trailer has explicit language.

Co-hosting a podcast alongside comedian and actor Bryan Callen as well as appearing regularly on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Schaub has dreamed of transitioning into stand-up comedy for several years.

He’s now getting his own comedy special, which is a rarity in the stand-up comedy business, as Schaub also continues to expand his relationship with Showtime as well.

Schaub already hosts a podcast for Showtime Sports called ‘Below the Belt’ and he also has a regular segment called ‘Food Truck Diaries’ that is featured on the Showtime YouTube channel.

Schaub can now add the stand-up comedy special to his growing resume with the debut of “You’d Be Surprised” coming on Friday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.