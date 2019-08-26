Brendan Schaub Thinks Fans Like Nate Diaz Because UFC ‘Screwed’ Him

Brendan Schaub feels fans can relate to Nate Diaz on many levels, but one of them is the mutual feeling of being wronged.

If there was any doubt regarding Diaz’s star power without Conor McGregor, it was put to rest at UFC 241. The event broke a live gate record for MMA cards in the state of California. While a heavyweight title rematch between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier headlined, Diaz is often referred to as the real draw of UFC 241.

Schaub Has Theory On Diaz’s Star Power

Taking to his Below The Belt podcast on Showtime, Schaub said that fight fans feel a connection with Diaz.

“Obviously a lot of people gravitate towards Nate because he’s so game,” Schaub said. “Similar to ‘Cowboy.’ Everybody loves Donald Cerrone cause it’s not a business to him. He’s a real fighter’s fighter and he’s anytime anywhere. We love that, I get that. But with Nate there’s a different level of love and there’s a different level of fandom. I was trying to think what that is and I think it’s because Nate Diaz is the guy who’s been screwed over, and we all can related to that in some facet.”

Diaz’s past issues with the UFC are well-documented. UFC president Dana White has said that Diaz wasn’t a needle mover. The conclusion of UFC 241 had White changing his tune.

Schaub continued, saying that all the stars have aligned for Diaz’s rise on the food chain.

“Whether it’s your boss or you were the guy on the football team who never got the shot, or whatever it is,” Schaub continued. “People relate to that and there’s something where we have compassion when it comes to Nate Diaz. I know I do, I would imagine a lot of fans do. So it’s this mix of people who can relate to that cause they’ve been f*cked over at some point in their life. They never got their dues. And then there’s the hardcores who love that Nate Diaz is down to fight anybody. And then there’s also the people who love Nate because he doesn’t play the entertainment aspect. He’s his true self, love him or hate him. So I think you combine all that and there’s just this love and admiration for Nate Diaz. I think it’s like the perfect kind of stew to make a superstar. And he’s a superstar.”

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub on why Nate Diaz has gained a fan following?