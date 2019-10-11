Brendan Schaub Thinks Jon Jones Is Too Big For Israel Adesanya

Brendan Schaub doesn’t like the idea of Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya.

Jones is the UFC light heavyweight champion, while Adesanya recently captured the undisputed UFC middleweight championship. The two haven’t been chummy and have actually had some bad blood. It started when Adesanya said he was hunting another GOAT in Jones after defeating Anderson Silva. Since then, the two have been engaged in a war of words and UFC president Dana White has entertained the idea of booking the fight.

Brendan Schaub Not A Fan Of Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya

Schaub took to his Below The Belt podcast to express his dismay over the idea of Jones vs. Adesanya.

“I’ll tell you what I can’t f*cks with, and I was talking to a buddy about this yesterday, Andrew Schultz who’s very close to ‘Stylebender.’ And everyone keeps talking about, ‘oh him vs. Jon Jones.’ I don’t know what we’re doing. I don’t know if it’s cause comic book movies or the thing we’re living in this fantasy land. Do you know how f*cking big Jon Jones is? Physically [he’s] enormous, [he’s] enormous. Jon Jones should be fighting at heavyweight. Jon Jones since he was 19 years old could be fighting at heavyweight.”

Schaub went on to say that while he enjoys the banter between “Bones” and “The Last Stylebender,” he doesn’t believe a fight between the two should be booked.

“I think the unknown in going, ‘if this guy fought this guy,’ and if Fedor fought Cain in his prime. That’s fun on the forums and of course to talk about. But when people start talking about it like it’s really gonna happen, and I think this Conor vs. Floyd thing kinda opened up the f*cking floodgates and then the double ‘champ-champ’ stuff and all that, we’ve gotten down this weird road where we wanna see these insane fights. I like the sh*t talk between them, I’m all about it. But as far as a real fight in the Octagon, what are we talking about?”