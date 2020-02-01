Brendan Schaub Thinks Tony Ferguson Is Being Overlooked Ahead Of Khabib Title Fight

Brendan Schaub feels fight fans and the UFC are making a mistake underestimating Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson is scheduled to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship on April 18. The title bout will headline UFC 249. Khabib vs. Ferguson is being held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Ferguson Is Being Overlooked Against Khabib, Says Schaub

On an edition of his Below The Belt podcast, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub said he feels UFC president Dana White is putting all his eggs in one basket with “The Eagle,” and that could be a mistake.

“This is the other thing. I heard Dana go, him [Conor McGregor] vs. Khabib would be the biggest UFC fight ever. And they keep saying Khabib this, Khabib that. Dude, Khabib has the toughest fight of his life coming up in April. The toughest fight of his life. That is not a gimme. That is by far the worst matchup he’s ever experienced in his life. Let’s say Khabib gets out of there with a win, a decision. I promise you he ain’t finishing Tony Ferguson. If there’s a finish, it’s Tony Ferguson finishing Khabib. Bet money on that.”

Schaub feels that even if Nurmagomedov pulls off a successful title defense against Ferguson, he won’t walk away unscathed.

“However, let’s say Khabib beats him which I’m sure Vegas has him by decision, that thing’s not gonna be pretty man. Khabib may get beaten the f*ck up. He might win, but he’s eating some elbows, there’s gonna be cuts, there’s gonna be problems. That ain’t gonna be a fight where he can fight Tony Ferguson and then a month later take a fight. I guarantee you he gets a 120-day suspension after fighting Tony Ferguson. Win, lose, or draw he’s getting a 120-day suspension. That ain’t gonna be quick, that thing’s gonna be a f*cking war. Those are the best two ’55ers on the f*cking planet. That’s the best matchup at lightweight of all time.”

Schaub went on to say that he’s in disbelief that people believe Nurmagomedov will be able to blow past Ferguson effortlessly.

“So everyone keeps going, yeah Khabib man, Khabib this. I’m like dude, are you sh*tting me? Khabib has such a difficult task in front of him. You guys are just assuming he gets by that. Then you’re assuming he gets by him with flying colors and there’s no repercussions.”

