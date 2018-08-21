Brendan Schaub Questions USADA For Testing Jon Jones Once This Year

Brandon Schaub is skeptical of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing Jon Jones just once in 2018.

Jones is currently suspended for his failed UFC 214 drug test. Jones tested positive for turinabol following his knockout victory over Daniel Cormier to recapture the UFC light heavyweight title. The result was changed to a No Contest and Jones’ second title reign was removed from the history books.

It recently came to light that Jones has only been tested once by USADA this year. Jones even felt compelled to hop on social media to say that he never left the testing pool. This has left Schaub skeptical. Here’s what he had to say on a recent edition of his “Below the Belt” podcast (via MMAFighting.com):

“Again, I tell you guys this all the time, if you think USADA’s organization is the end-all-be-all and is the goody two-shoes of the world when it comes to drug testing, you’re fooling yourself. A man who has been notoriously known for failing drug tests gets tested once?! I’ve always been skeptical of USADA. Always. Of course [Daniel Cormier]’s gonna pass the tests. Of course they have to test the athletes, of course they have to test certain guys, but does no one find it kind of sketchy that the guy who we know 100 percent is going to pass the test, gets tested more than the guy who is known for failing tests?! And I’m not even a conspiracy theory guy. But does no one think this is f**king strange? How crazy is that?”

Jones still awaits a decision from USADA. Chael Sonnen believes that “Bones” knows something the public doesn’t since he keeps posting training videos. Time will tell if Jones will be back inside the Octagon soon.

