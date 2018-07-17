Brendan Schaub Rips Dana White For Berating UFC Fighters

Brendan Schaub isn’t fond of Dana White’s treatment of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athletes.

Schaub and White aren’t exactly friends, but they are allegedly “Eskimo brothers.” The slang term means two men who have had sex with the same woman. Schaub is Ronda Rousey’s ex-boyfriend, so you can come to your own conclusion on that one.

Besides the personal beef, Schaub isn’t a fan of how White tears down his fighters. He expressed his dismay for White’s comments on Francis Ngannou following UFC 226 during a recent edition of “Below The Belt” (via MMAFighting.com):

“I can’t understand why he does this to fighters. He’s notoriously done this for years and years and years where he just talks shit about the guys. And they’re not doing well. Those guys just lost the biggest fight of their lives, they’re gonna have to pay. And they’re not feeling good about themselves and then the boss, who you’re looking for any amount of approval and it would go so far, you’re the captain of the ship, when you’re shitting on all the employees on the ship, it doesn’t make people feel good. When you try to lead by fear, it doesn’t work.”

The issues between Schaub and White goes back to 2015. Schaub wasn’t happy with the UFC’s Reebok deal as he said he was making significantly more money through his own sponsorships. White brushed off Schaub’s claims.

Schaub was once a heavyweight under the UFC banner. He started off his UFC run at 4-1. He ended up going 6-5 in nine bouts in the UFC and retired in Oct. 2015. Since then, he’s found success with his podcast on Showtime. Schaub even served as a desk analyst leading up to the “money fight” between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub on Dana White’s berating of fighters?