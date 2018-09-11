Brent Primus Claims he’s Waiting on Michael Chandler to Sign Fight Contract

The ongoing saga between Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus and former champ Michael Chandler continues. However, a rematch between the two fighters appears to be getting closer based on the recent comments made by Primus in a recent interview.

Back at Bellator NYC in June of 2017, Chandler lost his lightweight title to Primus via TKO due to an injury. Chandler was expected to challenge Primus for the title at Bellator 197. However, Primus pulled out of the fight citing a knee injury. This led to Chandler fighting Brandon Girtz at the event.

It was revealed late last month that Chandler had signed a new contract with Bellator MMA after testing out the free agency market. Now, the belief is that President Scott Coker can book this title fight as the promotion has tried to make it happen since their first fight.

It’s been reported that the promotion is trying to book this fight for an event that goes down on December 14. Primus gave the latest update in a recent interview.

“I’m just waiting for the contract,” Primus told MMA Fighting. “I’ve heard a date and I’ve heard everything, so I’m just waiting on Chandler and that’s the fight I want. I don’t want to fight anybody else until I fight Chandler and obviously if Chandler really doesn’t want to fight me and he wants to be a little bitch or whatever, then I’ll definitely fight (Patricky) ‘Pitbull’ (Freire) or whoever is next. I definitely want that Chandler fight.”

He also pointed out that he is willing to fight anyone but notes that he would like to get past Chandler first before doing so.



“I’m really excited. ‘Pitbull’ and Saad Awad are two guys that are on a three, four-fight win streak and I’ve definitely been keeping my eye on those guys,” said Primus. “I can’t wait to go out there and kick Chandler’s ass, get him past me, and go through all these other guys in the division that actually deserve it.”