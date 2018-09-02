Brent Primus Goes Off on Michael Chandler for Not Signing Fight Contract

Brent Primus has made his intentions known who he wants to make his next title defense against and that’s Michael Chandler. Chandler had a difficult decision to make as his contract with Bellator MMA had expired, which left him with two options on the table.

Back at Bellator NYC in June of 2017, Chandler lost his lightweight title to Brent Primus via TKO due to an injury. Chandler was expected to challenge Primus for the title at Bellator 197. However, Primus pulled out of the fight citing a knee injury. This led to Chandler fighting Brandon Girtz at the event.

As seen in the main event, which took place back on April 13, 2018, at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri on the Paramount Network, the former Bellator lightweight champion won the fight by submission in the first round.

It was revealed late last month that Chandler had signed a new contract with Bellator MMA. Now, the belief is that President Scott Coker can book this title fight as the promotion has tried to make it happen since their first fight.

What’s interesting is that MMAJunkie is reporting that the promotion is trying to book this fight for an event that goes down on December 14.

With just three months away, it appears that is the direction that they are going as Primus took to his official Twitter account to demand that Chandler sign the contract to finally make this title bout happen.

“@MikeChandlerMMA sign the contract bitch! Sick of waiting! You can fight @Ealvarezfight or who ever after I’m done with you🏃📝👊 @BellatorMMA @IridiumSports @arielhelwani.”