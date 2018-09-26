Brent Primus vs. Michael Chandler 2 Official For Bellator 210

Bellator 210 officially has a lightweight title bout on deck. It has been reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Brent Primus vs. Michael Chandler 2 will take place on the December 14th card. A location and venue for the card has yet to be announced:

Per multiple sources, Bellator lightweight title rematch between Brent Primus (@brentprimus155) and Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) is being targeted for Dec. 14, location TBD. Story coming to @ESPN. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 26, 2018

Primus is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a record of 8-0. He hasn’t competed since last year when he defeated Chandler for the 155-pound title. Primus defeated Chandler in the first-round via TKO due to a leg injury. Despite the injury, Chandler has remained the busier of the pair.

He is on a two-fight win streak since losing the lightweight title. Chandler defeated Goiti Yamauchi in January via unanimous decision. He followed that up with a first-round submission win over Brandon Girtz in April.

Chandler and Primus’ rematch was initially supposed to take place on that card, but unfortunately an injury to the champion’s knee forced him out. It will be interesting to see how Primus’ and Chandler’s rematch goes down come December.

What are your thoughts on Brent Primus vs. Michael Chandler 2 being booked for Bellator 210?