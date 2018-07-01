Brett Johns and Pedro Munhoz to Meet at UFC 227

Brett Johns and Pedro Munhoz will both look to rebound from a loss as UFC officials have announced that Brett Johns and Pedro Munhoz will square off at UFC 227 in Los Angeles in the Staples Center.

Pedro Munhoz has a record of 15-3-1, with his only three losses in the UFC coming to highly respected names in Jimmie Rivera, Raphael Assuncao and, most recently, John Dodson, with all three losses coming by way of decision, two of which were split (Dodson, Rivera). If the split had gone the other way, this American Top Team disciple could very well be 17-1-1 right now. Munhoz holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with more than half of his victories coming by way of submission (9). Though coming off a loss, Munhoz has won four of his last five bouts and will be the more experienced fighter (specifically at the UFC level) entering the Octagon for this bantamweight affair.

Brett Johns has been pegged as a name to watch for the future, as this 26-year-old Wales native was able to rack up a 15-0 record and a 3-0 UFC record prior to suffering his first loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee in April. Johns is looking to get right back on the horse and prove that the expectations placed on him were warranted, and defeating Pedro Munhoz would certainly be a fine way to achieve that.

With the addition of this fight, the current UFC 227 lineup is as follows:

Bantamweight Champion T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt

Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo

Renato Moicano vs. Cub Swanson

Derek Brunson vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Brett Johns vs. Pedro Munhoz

Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia

Wuliji Buren vs. Bharat Kandare

Danielle Taylor vs. Weili Zhang

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Ricardo Ramos

Benito Lopez vs. Ricky Simon

J.J. Aldrich vs. Polyana Viana

