Brian Foster vs. Natan Schulte to Headline PFL 5

The headliner and full card for PFL 5 have been set.

PFL 5 is slated to go down on August 2nd in Long Island, N.Y at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum with the main card airing on NBCSN at 9 p.m. ET while the preliminary portion airing on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This event will be headlined by Brian Foster taking on Natan Schulte in a lightweight showdown while other main card fights include Vinny Magalhaes (15-9) vs. Brandon Halsey (11-3), Maxim Grishin (27-7) vs. Rakim Cleveland (19-9-1) in light heavyweight bouts, Rashid Magomedov (22-2) vs. Luiz Firmino (20-9), and Will Brooks (19-4) meets Robert Watley (11-1) at lightweight.

If you recall, Foster already picked up four points in the tournament once he won at PFL 2 while Schulte has three points.

It’s been well documented that under their new tournament style format, each fighter will compete in three regular season fights. Those with the best records will move on to a playoff and then the championship round.

Each tournament winner in the seven weight classes will be crowned champion and win a one million dollar purse. An additional three million dollars will be shared between other regular season and playoff competitors.

At the end of PFL 5, the top eight lightweight and light heavyweight fighters who get the most points will advance to a single elimination playoffs. This will lead to the finalists will compete on Dec. 31 for a division championship and a $1 million prize.

The Card

MAIN CARD (NBCSN, 9 p.m. ET)

Brian Foster vs. Natan Schulte

Brandon Halsey vs. Vinny Magalhaes

Luiz Firmino vs. Rashid Magomedov

Rakim Cleveland vs. Maxim Grishin

Will Brooks vs. Robert Watley

PRELIMINARY CARD (Facebook Live, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Artur Alibulatov vs. Dan Spohn

Efrain Escudero vs. Islam Mamedov

Arthur Estrazulas vs. Thiago Tavares

Yuki Kawana vs. Chris Wade

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.